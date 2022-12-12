Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of CTO Realty Growth worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 20.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $537,832 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 2.2 %

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.92. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 860.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Further Reading

