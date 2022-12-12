IMA Wealth Inc. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $251.45 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.