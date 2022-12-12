HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Lessened by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP lessened its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,209 shares during the period. HubSpot comprises about 8.1% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.29% of HubSpot worth $42,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 29.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot Price Performance

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares in the company, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $291.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $773.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.57.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.