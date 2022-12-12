IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,659 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8,666.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EFAV opened at $64.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.22. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.