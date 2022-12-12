186,253 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Bought by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 186,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,833,000. CyberArk Software makes up 4.6% of SQN Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned about 0.46% of CyberArk Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 475.5% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 188.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,305,000 after purchasing an additional 159,819 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $15,575,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 41.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 412,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,482,000 after purchasing an additional 120,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $11,678,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.1 %

CyberArk Software Profile

Shares of CYBR opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.24.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

