Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,304.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,305.12. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $982.60 and a 12 month high of $1,435.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Peter M. Carlson sold 200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

