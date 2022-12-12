IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Bank of America cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $107.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $54.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

