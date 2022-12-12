Dean Investment Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Nelnet worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 1,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nelnet

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $121,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,496.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nelnet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NNI stock opened at $93.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.94 and a 1-year high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 58.22 and a quick ratio of 58.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter.

Nelnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nelnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

