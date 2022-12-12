SQN Investors LP Decreases Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

SQN Investors LP cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the quarter. Everbridge makes up 2.9% of SQN Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned 1.35% of Everbridge worth $14,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 8,685 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $32.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.54. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

