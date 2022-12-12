Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 9,055 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,342 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.48. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

