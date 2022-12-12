SQN Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

SQN Investors LP cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,357 shares during the period. Cloudflare makes up about 2.6% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SQN Investors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 12,873,900.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 643,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,049,000 after acquiring an additional 643,695 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cloudflare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.04.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,737.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,716,902 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $48.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $155.66.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

