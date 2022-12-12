Poplar Forest Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN opened at $24.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

