Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,868 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $30,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,415 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,315,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,364,000 after acquiring an additional 384,037 shares during the period.

USMV stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

