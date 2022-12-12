Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.56% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DHIL opened at $182.86 on Monday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.79.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $5.50 dividend. This represents a $22.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.36, for a total value of $273,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

