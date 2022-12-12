Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 490 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 103.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGS. Benchmark began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Trading Down 1.9 %

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $56.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.85. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.54%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

