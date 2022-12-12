KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $835,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in KLA by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $393.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.08. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

