Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,597,000 after purchasing an additional 163,132 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 91,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $723,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Insider Transactions at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

