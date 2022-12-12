Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires 86,311 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Newell Brands makes up about 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Newell Brands worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.44 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

