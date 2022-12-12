Dean Investment Associates LLC Buys 10,353 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,704 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.33% of QCR worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in QCR by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in QCR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 40,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,687 shares of company stock valued at $475,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCR Trading Down 0.3 %

QCRH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QCR to $64.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCRH opened at $49.07 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $62.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market cap of $828.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

