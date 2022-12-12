Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) is Dean Investment Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Flowers Foods accounts for 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 32.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after acquiring an additional 375,528 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 295,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.