Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CARR opened at $43.02 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.