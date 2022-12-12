Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,145,000 after purchasing an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.72.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,392. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

