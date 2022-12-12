Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kroger by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Trading Down 2.1 %

Kroger stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

