Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $721,000 in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $29,809,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 131,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 58.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

