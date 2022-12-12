Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,440 shares of company stock valued at $606,870. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

