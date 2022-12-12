Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 1,496 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,646,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $320.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.31. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

