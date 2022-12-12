Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 6,988 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in shares of State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.35.

State Street Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $79.03 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.45.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

