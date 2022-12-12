Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 29,225 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 29,225 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in HP were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after buying an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,041.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 197.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.21 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.67.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock worth $4,300,191. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.