Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 253.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $112,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.32 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

