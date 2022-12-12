Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Invests $297,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Barclays decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

NYSE OXY opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

