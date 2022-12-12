Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $140,000 in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,575 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BOX by 61.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BOX opened at $28.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,329,082 shares in the company, valued at $37,347,204.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 59,914 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $1,733,911.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,729 shares of company stock worth $5,179,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.