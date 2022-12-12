Castleark Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,320 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $158.53 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

