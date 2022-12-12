Castleview Partners LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14,182.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $177.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $321.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.32.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 541,899 shares of company stock valued at $77,505,786. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

