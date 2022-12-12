Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 696 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Seagen were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Trading Down 1.0 %

Seagen stock opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.25.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.25 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 34.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

