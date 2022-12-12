Castleark Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Castleark Management LLC reduced its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Glaukos worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Glaukos by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,135,000 after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,321,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,041,000 after purchasing an additional 160,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GKOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $45.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

