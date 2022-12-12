Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 6,586 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $244.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day moving average of $236.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

