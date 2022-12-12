Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 260 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $332.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.99. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $211.97 and a 12 month high of $336.31.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

