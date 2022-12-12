9,160 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $178.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.58 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.33. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

