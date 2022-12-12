Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after acquiring an additional 223,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

STZ opened at $242.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 780.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

