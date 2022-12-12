Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,019.98 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,875.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1,911.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,833,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

