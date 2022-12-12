Dean Investment Associates LLC Acquires 13,781 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Stewart Information Services worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. TheStreet downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Articles

