Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Globe Life by 41.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 1.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Globe Life by 92.0% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Globe Life by 503.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $116.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.84. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.96.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.38.

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,536.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,998 shares of company stock worth $12,268,683 over the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

