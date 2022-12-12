Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.0% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,076,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,597,000 after buying an additional 114,921 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 181,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 25.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.21.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.