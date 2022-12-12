Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,774 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 105.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,695,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSH opened at $22.10 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

