Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $113.90.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $119.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

