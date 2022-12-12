Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares during the quarter. Tri Pointe Homes accounts for 0.8% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

TPH stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.61. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28.

TPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 371,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

