311 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,707,000 after acquiring an additional 61,866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 628,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 566,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $243.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.25.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.