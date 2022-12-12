New Millennium Group LLC Takes $62,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $126.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

