New Millennium Group LLC Makes New Investment in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,296 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.86. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WES. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Further Reading

