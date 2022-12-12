New Millennium Group LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $980,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $105.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

